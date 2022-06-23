Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $1.96 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $496.10 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.71 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $560.85 and its 200 day moving average is $588.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $124,934.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,180. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.70.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

