Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 186.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,810.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,519,000 after buying an additional 95,236 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,899,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 173,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,014,000 after buying an additional 53,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,769,000 after purchasing an additional 48,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,489,000.

NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $24.29 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $91.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.94.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

