Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,791 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.2% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock opened at $120.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.