Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $799,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 108,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the period.

VDE opened at $102.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.53. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

