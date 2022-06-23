Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $273,000 Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $168.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.02 and its 200 day moving average is $182.89. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

