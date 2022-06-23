Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 1.9% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $1,173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Waste Management by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $144.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.32 and its 200 day moving average is $155.51. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.08 and a 1 year high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

