Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $91.29 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day moving average of $101.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

