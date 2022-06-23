Unibright Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $214,379.00 (UBT)

Unibright (UBT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $32.49 million and $214,379.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

