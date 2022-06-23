Unifty Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $73,648.00 (NIF)

Unifty (NIF) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Unifty has a market cap of $19.81 million and $73,648.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can now be bought for about $11.41 or 0.00054705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unifty has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004793 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00109282 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 47% against the dollar and now trades at $79.15 or 0.00379649 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00075920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00013991 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

