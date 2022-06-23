Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) is LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s 7th Largest Position

LGT Capital Partners LTD. cut its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68,700 shares during the period. Universal Display makes up approximately 3.5% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 1.51% of Universal Display worth $122,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLED. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,102,000 after purchasing an additional 128,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,283,000 after purchasing an additional 22,547 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,193 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 527,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,117,000 after purchasing an additional 80,732 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OLED opened at $107.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.54. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.15 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

OLED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.57.

Universal Display Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

