Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Up 6.7% This Week

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $62.02 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin coin can now be bought for about $6.20 or 0.00029380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

