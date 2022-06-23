Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $41.09

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and traded as high as $45.00. Valhi shares last traded at $44.02, with a volume of 31,816 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valhi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.22.

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.53%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Valhi’s payout ratio is 5.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Valhi by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Valhi by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Valhi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valhi by 1,968.5% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valhi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

