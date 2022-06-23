Validity (VAL) Achieves Market Cap of $6.83 Million

Validity (VAL) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Validity coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00007052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Validity has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a market capitalization of $6.83 million and $5.07 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,605,048 coins and its circulating supply is 4,602,307 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

