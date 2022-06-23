Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $141.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.97. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

