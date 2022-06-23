Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Choreo LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,075,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.8% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $95,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.11. The stock had a trading volume of 567,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,808,402. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

