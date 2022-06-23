Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,362 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,912 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 384.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 966,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after purchasing an additional 766,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,177,000 after purchasing an additional 736,936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.67. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

