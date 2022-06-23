VeChain (VET) Tops 1-Day Volume of $114.62 Million

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. VeChain has a total market cap of $1.75 billion and approximately $114.62 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000079 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00012751 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

