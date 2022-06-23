Verge 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.46 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, Verge has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $53.37 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00028015 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00268191 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000934 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000687 BTC.

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,506,452,688 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

