Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VSSYW) Trading 6.2% Higher

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.16. 16,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 5,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Versus Systems stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 448,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

