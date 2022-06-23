Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.14

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and traded as low as $3.58. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 211,100 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,358,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 469,181 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 851.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NCV)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.