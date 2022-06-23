Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.14

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and traded as low as $3.58. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 211,100 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.17%.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NCV)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV)
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.