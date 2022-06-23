VNX Exchange Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (VNXLU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One VNX Exchange coin can currently be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. VNX Exchange has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $707.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VNX Exchange Coin Profile

VNX Exchange is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX Exchange

