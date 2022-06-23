Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Director Jonathan Green Sells 131,558 Shares of Stock

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Green sold 131,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $21,049.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 930,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,854.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Waitr alerts:

On Monday, June 6th, Jonathan Green sold 101,687 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total transaction of $17,286.79.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Jonathan Green sold 170,889 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $30,760.02.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jonathan Green sold 255,891 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $48,619.29.

On Friday, May 27th, Jonathan Green sold 130,009 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $26,001.80.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jonathan Green sold 47,888 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $9,577.60.

On Friday, May 20th, Jonathan Green sold 24,837 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $5,215.77.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Jonathan Green sold 8,828 shares of Waitr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $1,942.16.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRH traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.16. 3,059,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,353. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.99. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $2.28.

Waitr ( NASDAQ:WTRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.04 million for the quarter. Waitr had a negative net margin of 47.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Waitr from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 1,401.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,120,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after buying an additional 11,313,365 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waitr by 1,466.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 372,981 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in Waitr by 100.0% during the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waitr by 65.0% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waitr by 170.3% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 147,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 92,950 shares in the last quarter. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waitr Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr, Bite Squad, and Delivery Dudes mobile applications provide delivery, carryout, dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 26,000 restaurants on the platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.