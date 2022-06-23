Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $934,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. Blackstone makes up about 0.7% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,150,000. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,888,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,109,000 after acquiring an additional 848,790 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 669,650 shares valued at $37,169,012. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.65. The company had a trading volume of 26,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.39 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.93.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

