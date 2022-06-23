Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.22

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 31070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
The stock has a market cap of C$194.12 million and a PE ratio of -28.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Wallbridge Mining Company Profile (TSE:WM)
