Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.22

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 31070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The stock has a market cap of C$194.12 million and a PE ratio of -28.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile (TSE:WM)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.