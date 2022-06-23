Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) is O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares during the quarter. Warrior Met Coal comprises approximately 4.5% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned about 0.48% of Warrior Met Coal worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 243,917 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,660,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,688,000 after acquiring an additional 130,196 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,304,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,528,000 after acquiring an additional 437,819 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,216,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,273,000 after acquiring an additional 336,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,745,000 after acquiring an additional 55,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $33.19 on Thursday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.55. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $378.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.90%.

In related news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

