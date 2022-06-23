WashTec (ETR:WSU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.50

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €42.50 ($44.74) and last traded at €42.60 ($44.84), with a volume of 3367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €43.70 ($46.00).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($62.11) price target on WashTec in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of €48.80 and a 200-day moving average of €49.68. The stock has a market cap of $570.09 million and a PE ratio of 18.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.51.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

