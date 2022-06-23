Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $270.89

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.89 and traded as low as $234.50. Watsco shares last traded at $234.50, with a volume of 130 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.89 and its 200 day moving average is $284.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.85.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%.
About Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B)
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
