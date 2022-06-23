Waves Enterprise Price Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $645,320.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00108889 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00077118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00013683 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

