Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 36.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.21.

SPCE stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 8,758.29% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3090.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 1,128.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 123.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

