Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 42.2% annually over the last three years. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1,098.13, a quick ratio of 1,098.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.61.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:WMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jonestrading raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 82,040 shares during the period. 22.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

