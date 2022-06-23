Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 69,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 528,908 shares.The stock last traded at $70.41 and had previously closed at $73.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WLL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.83.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.89.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.43). Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.37% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 25.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 272.4% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.