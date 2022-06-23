Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Acquires 6,208 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 2.0% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $224.55 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

