Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,945 Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,560,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,513,000 after acquiring an additional 410,487 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $209,569,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,520,000 after acquiring an additional 137,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,481,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,935,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $47.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.38. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

