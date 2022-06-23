Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys 619 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,006,000 shares of company stock valued at $135,454,660 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.13.

ORCL stock opened at $66.62 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

