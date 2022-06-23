Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $54.22 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.3% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $378.11 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $407.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

