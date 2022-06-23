Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,099 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,515.9% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 72,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,959 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 210,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,009,000 after purchasing an additional 443,669 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.47 and its 200-day moving average is $110.88. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.21 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

