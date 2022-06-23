Wownero (WOW) Trading Up 19.4% This Week

Wownero (WOW) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wownero has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $1,722.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00108764 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.90 or 0.00395334 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00075619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

