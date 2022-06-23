Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $325.19 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $325.19 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $227.95 or 0.01096103 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,688,217 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

