Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $211.17

Shares of Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 211.17 ($2.59) and traded as low as GBX 195 ($2.39). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 197.40 ($2.42), with a volume of 35,589 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 224.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 211.06. The firm has a market cap of £152.97 million and a P/E ratio of 9.51.
About Xaar (LON:XAR)
