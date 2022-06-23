Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Outperform

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
XJNGF stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65.
