Yarbrough Capital LLC Takes $677,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,445 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Devon Energy by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Devon Energy by 5,012.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,519 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.68. The stock had a trading volume of 139,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,832,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.59. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.31%.

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.