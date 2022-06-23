Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $399.30 million-$403.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.12 million. Yext also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.
Several brokerages have commented on YEXT. Truist Financial cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $6.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.
NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $5.24. 195,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,040. Yext has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18. The company has a market cap of $647.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.49.
In other Yext news, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $88,364.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Darryl Bond sold 21,655 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $116,070.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,947 shares of company stock valued at $278,436. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Yext by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 28,146 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 327.9% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 44,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.
Yext Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
