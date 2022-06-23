Zelwin Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (ZLW)

Zelwin (ZLW) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Zelwin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zelwin has traded down 39.7% against the dollar. Zelwin has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and $46,884.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,396.89 or 0.95018082 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Zelwin Coin Profile

Zelwin is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,331,834 coins. Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com . Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Buying and Selling Zelwin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zelwin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zelwin using one of the exchanges listed above.

