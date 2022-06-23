Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.00 million-$239.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.65 million.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zumiez from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

ZUMZ stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 21,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,773. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.16. The company has a market capitalization of $535.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.57. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $220.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zumiez will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the first quarter worth about $4,914,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Zumiez during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zumiez by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,339 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 24,830 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Zumiez by 21.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,313 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 22,348 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter valued at $791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

