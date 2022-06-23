Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.19–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $402.00 million-$406.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.08 million. Zuora also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

Shares of Zuora stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.30. 26,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,307. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. Zuora has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZUO. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.17.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $63,873.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,153.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $161,939.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 39,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,305.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,206 shares of company stock worth $680,044 over the last three months. 9.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 15.1% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 54,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of Zuora by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

