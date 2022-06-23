ZUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (ZUSD)

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $19,260.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004748 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00109430 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00077238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00013856 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 2,122,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

