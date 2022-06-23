Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.21. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,585,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,345,000 after purchasing an additional 121,967 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 123,731 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,368,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 66,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
