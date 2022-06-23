Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.21. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,585,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,345,000 after purchasing an additional 121,967 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 123,731 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,368,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 66,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

