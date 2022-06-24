10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 89,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,405,112 shares.The stock last traded at $47.09 and had previously closed at $46.47.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.21.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $61,632.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,144,352.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290 over the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

