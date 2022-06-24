1,129 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.75. 64,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,847. The company has a market cap of $116.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.97 and a 200 day moving average of $218.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.