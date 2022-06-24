29,367 Shares in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Acquired by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 74,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 26,232 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, FC Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000.

FLTR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 276 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,116. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13.

